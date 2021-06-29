Moheb H. Elzeftawy

Kateb Online Transcription (UX Case Study)

Moheb H. Elzeftawy
Moheb H. Elzeftawy
  • Save
Kateb Online Transcription (UX Case Study) design userinterfacedesigner userinterface userexperience uitrends ui uidesign interface
Download color palette

Kateb is an Online Transcription Service, The Full process of UX and case study. check it on Behance: https://www.behance.net/gallery/122432247/Kateb-Online-Transcription-(UX-Case-Study)?tracking_source=

Moheb H. Elzeftawy
Moheb H. Elzeftawy

More by Moheb H. Elzeftawy

View profile
    • Like