Vettvangur online branding

Egill Harðar for Vettvangur
Oh yeah. We updated our website recently with new branding that features illustrations by the brilliant Sesselja Þrastardóttir. You can check her work out at www.sesseljathrastar.com

Our site is live at www.vettvangur.is

Posted on Jun 29, 2021
Þinn vettvangur til góðra vefja
