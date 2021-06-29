AI Bookkeeping: The Future Of Accounting For Business

Hi there! 👋

Artificial intelligence is a branch of computer science that enables machines to complete tasks and make decisions in a way that mimics human actions. Some virtual bookkeeping services and accounting software programs use AI to automate repetitive tasks, including:

✔ Recording data in the correct accounting formats

✔ Sorting transactions into categories

✔ Reconciling accounts against bank statements

✔ Recognizing data from scanned receipts or invoices to identify the vendor and amount

✔ Matching the receipts or invoices to the relevant transactions

✔ Compare employee expense reports against a company’s expense management policy to ensure compliance

✔ Track changes in price amongst subscriptions, suppliers, contractors, and more

