Skyzer - Logo Design

brand identity branding logo redesign logo refresh skyzer logo structure animation logo design logo
A little animation to show how the logo was designed. When it comes to logo design, every little detail matters.

More about the project:
https://www.behance.net/gallery/117211833/Skyzer

