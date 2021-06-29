After recovering from a mental breakdown caused by stress, I’m now ready to take the big jump into the next chapter of my life. In letting go of the past, I am starting by taking responsibility for my life and gaining back the lost control.

To be able to do that, I’m now operate 100% freelance as creative digital designer working in the digital space, combining my creative skills with my love for technology and humanity. I’m working on a wide range of projects within digital design, including concept development, UX/UI design, digital product development, and social and interactive media. From the ideas, wireframe and prototype to the design process and the final product.

If you are looking for someone with my skills to join your next project, please get in touch.