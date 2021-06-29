Olia

Donation App / Charity mobile app

Hey!

Here is an exploration for nonprofit organisation that collect donations for different projects. It is a simple app that can help people to donate much faster and easier.

What do you think? Feel free to share any thoughts in the comment section.

Posted on Jun 29, 2021
