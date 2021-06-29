Gaming Bank App

🎟️ Freelancers! Join our free & interactive two-part crash course with industry legends Mt Freelance on July 14 + 21. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
The team is available for new projects! Drop us a line: hello@purrweb.com | WhatsApp | Website
Hi everyone! Check out how the Purrweb team designed a banking app for gamers 🎮
The users can get achievements like ‘transfer money’, ‘add funds’ and receive credits for them. Then they can spend them on opening cases 💸
The main page — ‘Awards’ tab. There are credits of the account, list of cases and daily missions — for them users can get more credits 😎
The second page appears when the user opens the case. There are several awards that they can swipe through. Each award has a card with the name of the skin, the name of the game, and the significance of the skin 🃏
The accent color is blue-purple gradient and purple to add to the app more gaming mood 👾
In this app, user can receive different rewards from games by using this banking app 🎉
Press L if you like our design and share feedback!
P.S. If you want to gain insight into UI/UX design trends, check out our article.
Created by Nikita Lavrik