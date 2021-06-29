Gaming Bank App

The team is available for new projects! Drop us a line: hello@purrweb.com | WhatsApp | Website

Hi everyone! Check out how the Purrweb team designed a banking app for gamers 🎮

The users can get achievements like ‘transfer money’, ‘add funds’ and receive credits for them. Then they can spend them on opening cases 💸

The main page — ‘Awards’ tab. There are credits of the account, list of cases and daily missions — for them users can get more credits 😎

The second page appears when the user opens the case. There are several awards that they can swipe through. Each award has a card with the name of the skin, the name of the game, and the significance of the skin 🃏

The accent color is blue-purple gradient and purple to add to the app more gaming mood 👾

In this app, user can receive different rewards from games by using this banking app 🎉

