Purrweb UI

Gaming Bank App

Purrweb UI
Purrweb UI
Hire Us
  • Save
Gaming Bank App startup mvp goals achievement gift banking app finance fintech banking bank gamification gaming illustration mobile online ux ui purrweb design app
Gaming Bank App startup mvp goals achievement gift banking app finance fintech banking bank gamification gaming illustration mobile online ux ui purrweb design app
Gaming Bank App startup mvp goals achievement gift banking app finance fintech banking bank gamification gaming illustration mobile online ux ui purrweb design app
Download color palette
  1. shot.png
  2. tools shot.png
  3. CTA Dribbble.png

The team is available for new projects! Drop us a line: hello@purrweb.com | WhatsApp | Website

Hi everyone! Check out how the Purrweb team designed a banking app for gamers 🎮

The users can get achievements like ‘transfer money’, ‘add funds’ and receive credits for them. Then they can spend them on opening cases 💸

The main page — ‘Awards’ tab. There are credits of the account, list of cases and daily missions — for them users can get more credits 😎

The second page appears when the user opens the case. There are several awards that they can swipe through. Each award has a card with the name of the skin, the name of the game, and the significance of the skin 🃏

The accent color is blue-purple gradient and purple to add to the app more gaming mood 👾

In this app, user can receive different rewards from games by using this banking app 🎉

Press L if you like our design and share feedback!

P.S. If you want to gain insight into UI/UX design trends, check out our article.

Created by Nikita Lavrik

Purrweb UI
Purrweb UI
We Design Mindful Interfaces for Web & Mobile
Hire Us

More by Purrweb UI

View profile
    • Like