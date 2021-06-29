Olia

Donation App / Charity mobile app

Olia
Olia
  • Save
Donation App / Charity mobile app uiux mobile ui charity charitable foundation design mobile design mobile concept ui design ui
Download color palette

Hey!

Here is an exploration for nonprofit organisation that collect donations for different projects. It is a simple app that can help people to donate much faster and easier.

What do you think? Feel free to share any thoughts in the comment section.

Olia
Olia

More by Olia

View profile
    • Like