Flat Arid Valleys in Basin and Range National Monument WPA

Flat Arid Valleys in Basin and Range National Monument WPA scenery
WPA poster art of narrow faulted mountain chains and flat arid valleys or basins within Basin and Range National Monument in Lincoln and Nye county, Nevada, USA in works project administration style.

Posted on Jun 29, 2021
