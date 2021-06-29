HSG TOOLS - KIOSK UI DESIGN

🎟️ Freelancers! Join our free & interactive two-part crash course with industry legends Mt Freelance on July 14 + 21. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hey guys,
I am excited to share the app design I've been working on, today with you. I hope you like it.
Thanks for watching!
“ If you have dribbble invitation, please invite me”
Feel free to leave feedback and don't forget to press (L) and don't forget to follow @syarifhdyt23
instagram account to get lots of awesome illustrations and animations
-----------------------
design by syarifhdyt23
Wanna collaborate with us? Shoot your business inquiry to ahmadsyarifhidayat23@gmail.com