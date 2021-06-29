Ahmad Syarif Hidayat

HSG TOOLS - KIOSK UI DESIGN

Ahmad Syarif Hidayat
Ahmad Syarif Hidayat
  • Save
HSG TOOLS - KIOSK UI DESIGN design ui design ux ui kiosk branding graphic design
Download color palette

Hey guys,
I am excited to share the app design I've been working on, today with you. I hope you like it.
Thanks for watching!

“ If you have dribbble invitation, please invite me”

Feel free to leave feedback and don't forget to press (L) and don't forget to follow @syarifhdyt23
instagram account to get lots of awesome illustrations and animations
-----------------------
design by syarifhdyt23

Wanna collaborate with us? Shoot your business inquiry to ahmadsyarifhidayat23@gmail.com

View all tags
Posted on Jun 29, 2021
Ahmad Syarif Hidayat
Ahmad Syarif Hidayat

More by Ahmad Syarif Hidayat

View profile
    • Like