Logo & Brand Identity For Angel Lash Lounge | Diff Studio MY

🎟️ Freelancers! Join our free & interactive two-part crash course with industry legends Mt Freelance on July 14 + 21. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Brand identity design & supporting brand collaterals for Angel Lash Lounge.
For Angel Lash Lounge , the logo is a first impression, so having the logo as a centre piece of the centre.. and later on elaboratively evolve into MONOGRAM, and later on into the products label and marks.
Customer has an all in all experience while visiting the saloon and acquiring their service.
Let's make a mark together!
Instagram
https://www.instagram.com/diffstudio.my/
Behance
https://www.behance.net/diffstudio1
Website
https://linktr.ee/diffstudio.my