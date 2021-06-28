Diff Studio MY

Logo Design For Angel Lash Lounge | Diff Studio MY

Diff Studio MY
Diff Studio MY
  • Save
Logo Design For Angel Lash Lounge | Diff Studio MY graphic design beauty brand logo design branding
Download color palette

Brand identity design & supporting brand collaterals for Angel Lash Lounge.

For Angel Lash Lounge , the logo is a first impression, so having the logo as a centre piece of the centre.. and later on elaboratively evolve into MONOGRAM, and later on into the products label and marks.

Customer has an all in all experience while visiting the saloon and acquiring their service.

Let's make a mark together!

Instagram
https://www.instagram.com/diffstudio.my/

Behance
https://www.behance.net/diffstudio1

Website
https://linktr.ee/diffstudio.my

View all tags
Posted on Jun 28, 2021
Diff Studio MY
Diff Studio MY

More by Diff Studio MY

View profile
    • Like