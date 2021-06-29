Saga Brand Identity

This is a weekend project to design brand identity called "Saga". It's a concept of a financial technology company that amplifying and redefining a new reality of success.

Not just to create a brand identity, in upcoming weeks I will try to create a mini design system. From colors and typography to real component library. I hope I able to convert the component library in Figma → to real code (maybe in React or Vue).

My goal by doing this basically just want to learn on the go designing design system from scratch.

Download the brand identity presentation on Figma