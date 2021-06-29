Saga Brand Identity

🎟️ Freelancers! Join our free & interactive two-part crash course with industry legends Mt Freelance on July 14 + 21. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
This is a weekend project to design brand identity called "Saga". It's a concept of a financial technology company that amplifying and redefining a new reality of success.
Not just to create a brand identity, in upcoming weeks I will try to create a mini design system. From colors and typography to real component library. I hope I able to convert the component library in Figma → to real code (maybe in React or Vue).
My goal by doing this basically just want to learn on the go designing design system from scratch.
Download the brand identity presentation on Figma