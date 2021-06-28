Mahabub Hassan

Abstract Logo - Unicare Abstract Logo Design for Medical Company

abstract minimal logo logo exploration logos logotype logodesign branding logo design branding branding design minimalist logo u logo letter u logo care logo medical logo modern logo abstract logo business logo icon design logo design
The Logo Concepts : Letter U + Man Icon

Style : Simple, Creative, Abstract.
If you need some great LOGO DESIGN for your business,
Mail me: mahabubdesigns@gmail.com
Behance: https://www.behance.net/mahabub_designs
Skype : live:mahabubhassan66
Whatsapp: +88 01888088899
Don't forget to appreciate :)
Thank you...

