Abstract Logo - Unicare Abstract Logo Design for Medical Company

The Logo Concepts : Letter U + Man Icon

Style : Simple, Creative, Abstract.

If you need some great LOGO DESIGN for your business,

Mail me: mahabubdesigns@gmail.com

Behance: https://www.behance.net/mahabub_designs

Skype : live:mahabubhassan66

Whatsapp: +88 01888088899

Don't forget to appreciate :)

Thank you...