Saint Seiya #3

Saint Seiya #3 design colorfull uidesign ui mondrianizm seiya saint seiya funko funko pop caballeros del zodiaco anime
Hey! Seguimos con esta serie de Saint Seiya. Este es el #3 Shun, Andromeda
Recuerden que son nuestras las fotos, si tambien coleccionamos!. Pueden verlo en: https://www.instagram.com/geekerdsok
Espero que les guste 🔥🔥.
☑️ Hecho en Argentina
📝 Trabajemos fuerte juntos, escribinos a ✉hello@brandboxstudio.com o podes ver lo que hacemos en 💻 brandboxstudio.com
👉 Seguinos en las redes, y por la calle tambien
