Saint Seiya #3

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hey! Seguimos con esta serie de Saint Seiya. Este es el #3 Shun, Andromeda
Recuerden que son nuestras las fotos, si tambien coleccionamos!. Pueden verlo en: https://www.instagram.com/geekerdsok
.
.
Espero que les guste 🔥🔥.
.
.
.
.
☑️ Hecho en Argentina
📝 Trabajemos fuerte juntos, escribinos a ✉hello@brandboxstudio.com o podes ver lo que hacemos en 💻 brandboxstudio.com
.
.
.
👉 Seguinos en las redes, y por la calle tambien
Behance | Facebook | Linkedin | Instagram