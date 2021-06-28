Anna French

Peace Mucker

Anna French
Anna French
  • Save
Peace Mucker muck peacemaker peace fun illustration
Download color palette

I was contemplating on what it meant to be a "peacemaker" and realized that when we want to attain peace, we have to actually walk through the muck to get it. I was writing it down and when I tried to write"peacemaker" and it came out as "peace mucker" and I was very happy with my typo.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 28, 2021
Anna French
Anna French
Welcome to my design portfolio

More by Anna French

View profile
    • Like