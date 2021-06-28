Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Lily_Ng

Onboarding for App

Onboarding for App
Daily UI 23. Designed this set of onboarding frames for a new trail app.
Illustration credit: Craftwork

Posted on Jun 28, 2021
