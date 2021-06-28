Martin Krieger

Laser Engraved Flasks

Martin Krieger
Martin Krieger
  • Save
Laser Engraved Flasks graphic design logo branding illustration art design
Download color palette

This is such a great product to design for! For the lifestyle image, I really wanted to emphasize the artwork by using a dim background that would appeal to whiskey culture. Lots of fun!

View all tags
Posted on Jun 28, 2021
Martin Krieger
Martin Krieger

More by Martin Krieger

View profile
    • Like