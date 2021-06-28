WASD Warrior Logo and Sticker design

Trending designs to inspire you
PC gamers assemble!
This sticker design has it’s origins in the well known ‘keyboard warrior’ meme + a large part of my childhood was spent playing PC games so it was a real joy coming up with this design.
If u want it, it’s up for grabs exclusively at the link in my bio, where you can find even more PC gaming stickers.
As always, your feedback is greatly appreciated.