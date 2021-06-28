Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
MrBranding

WASD Warrior Logo and Sticker design

MrBranding
MrBranding
  • Save
WASD Warrior Logo and Sticker design illustration free insipration wordmark logoemblem gamer tshirtart stickerdesign sticker gamingsticker wasd keyboardwarrior pcgames pcgaming gaming designer logodesigner logo logodesign mrbranding
Download color palette

PC gamers assemble!
This sticker design has it’s origins in the well known ‘keyboard warrior’ meme + a large part of my childhood was spent playing PC games so it was a real joy coming up with this design.

If u want it, it’s up for grabs exclusively at the link in my bio, where you can find even more PC gaming stickers.

As always, your feedback is greatly appreciated.

MrBranding
MrBranding

More by MrBranding

View profile
    • Like