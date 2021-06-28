Trending designs to inspire you
Sudantrie is a handwritten font script with a modern & fun stylish. This font has a multitude of natural-looking ligatures in its OpenType features - making the font look as close to natural handwriting as possible. This collection of scripts is perfect for your branding project.
Link to purchase :
https://fontbundles.net/doeltype/1370331-sudantrie
File Types Included :
- OTF
- TTF
- WOFF
