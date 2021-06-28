Ivan Fadila

Travel App UI Design

Ivan Fadila
Ivan Fadila
  • Save
Travel App UI Design vacation airbnb interface design freebies app travelui travel clean mobile ui
Download color palette

Bismillah, Hello there 👋🏻
This is my design about travel app exploration, feel free to give me some feedback and advice.

You can download this source file at :

Figma : https://s.id/C7eRu
Upslabs : https://s.id/C7f08

I hope you will like it. Press "L" or "Thumbs Up" to let me know something.

Im available for project 📩

**Available for new projects for UI Design & Frontend Development**
📮 Contact : i.fadilaputra@gmail.com

View all tags
Posted on Jun 28, 2021
Ivan Fadila
Ivan Fadila

More by Ivan Fadila

View profile
    • Like