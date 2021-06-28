Travel App UI Design

Trending designs to inspire you
Bismillah, Hello there 👋🏻
This is my design about travel app exploration, feel free to give me some feedback and advice.
You can download this source file at :
Figma : https://s.id/C7eRu
Upslabs : https://s.id/C7f08
I hope you will like it. Press "L" or "Thumbs Up" to let me know something.
Im available for project 📩
**Available for new projects for UI Design & Frontend Development**
📮 Contact : i.fadilaputra@gmail.com