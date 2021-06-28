Unusual travel destinations in Moscow

Trending designs to inspire you
These illustrated maps have been created for a project Nadigation. They can be used by local dwellers as well as tourists whose interests go beyond typical itineraries in the Russian capital so they will be able to feel the authentic atmosphere of Moscow-city to find impressive landmarks.
The full project:
https://www.behance.net/gallery/122381765/Vector-illustrations_Nadigation?tracking_source=for_you_feed_user_published