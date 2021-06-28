Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Marin Versa

Unusual travel destinations in Moscow

Marin Versa
Marin Versa
  • Save
Unusual travel destinations in Moscow moscow vector illustration map ui illustration flatdesign flat illustration
Download color palette

These illustrated maps have been created for a project Nadigation. They can be used by local dwellers as well as tourists whose interests go beyond typical itineraries in the Russian capital so they will be able to feel the authentic atmosphere of Moscow-city to find impressive landmarks.

The full project:
https://www.behance.net/gallery/122381765/Vector-illustrations_Nadigation?tracking_source=for_you_feed_user_published

Marin Versa
Marin Versa

More by Marin Versa

View profile
    • Like