Hello everyone!
These are the screens of the fitness and beauty application. Allows you to find an interesting place (beauty salon / spa / fitness room), view information, reviews and buy a subscription.
Today I want to show you the screens of the fitness club and fitness trainer.
.
Stay in touch, and have a nice day!💫