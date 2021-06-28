Stand-up Pouch w/Coffee Mockups PSD

Trending designs to inspire you
Stand-up Pouch w/Coffee Mockup.
Mockups links:
Clear: https://yellowimages.com/stock/clear-plastic-stand-up-pouch-w-coffee-mockup-85294?yi=51156
Frosted: https://yellowimages.com/stock/frosted-plastic-stand-up-pouch-wcoffee-mockup-85297?yi=51156
Keys on Behance with more information:
https://www.behance.net/gallery/108075461/Stand-Up-Pouches-Mockups-PSD
More my mockups:
https://yellowimages.com/yi-5b031d795abf0?yi=51156
Behance: https://www.behance.net/andreygapon
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/ag_mockups/
How to use my Mockups:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tKlB2zLl6ZQ&t=1s