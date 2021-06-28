Sana

Donation fundraising charity ios app

Sana
Sana
  • Save
Donation fundraising charity ios app design app ui
Download color palette

Here's my version of donation app main screens part 2. Here users can choose amount and frequency of their donations. We encourage them to choose monthly payment. Also it's possible to make anonymous donation possible, to see completed campaigns and read about organisation. As a plan for the future, I feel I can do better in the last screen dashboard.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 28, 2021
Sana
Sana

More by Sana

View profile
    • Like