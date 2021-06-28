Donation fundraising charity ios app

Trending designs to inspire you
Here's my version of donation app main screens part 2. Here users can choose amount and frequency of their donations. We encourage them to choose monthly payment. Also it's possible to make anonymous donation possible, to see completed campaigns and read about organisation. As a plan for the future, I feel I can do better in the last screen dashboard.