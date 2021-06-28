Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
E-Commerce Clothing App

E-Commerce Clothing App clothes app ux design store
Hi friends!👋
I am happy to share with you my new design concept for an online store of luxury brands.

1️⃣The first screen shows a section with popular positions, there is also a search and sections by brands.
2️⃣On the second screen, cards with collections of the selected brand.
3️⃣On the third screen is a shopping cart.

Posted on Jun 28, 2021
