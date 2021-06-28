Daria Misko

Landing page for ski school | UX/UI Design

Daria Misko
Daria Misko
  • Save
Landing page for ski school | UX/UI Design page landing landingpage school mountain snowboard ski snow webdesign design
Download color palette

Hello Everyone 🙌
Today I want to share you with a landing page for ski/snowboard school.

Please, don’t forget press “L” if love it ❤️.
Thank you for your attention and have a nice day🌞

If you want a creative design, contact me:
E-mail: misdasha789@gmail.com
Behance: https://www.behance.net/Daria_Misko

View all tags
Posted on Jun 28, 2021
Daria Misko
Daria Misko

More by Daria Misko

View profile
    • Like