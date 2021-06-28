Codiant Software Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

Cryptrade

crypto currency design app design crypto app crypto app ui app screens app ui mobile app
“Simple and secured design with seamless and super-fast transactions”, the first and last desire of hardcore traders. CrypTrade simply nails this concept. With instant signup, buying and selling of 100+ cryptocurrencies, CrypTrade design is new in town! Love it? Yay/Nay? Comment below.

If you need more info about Cryptrade, you can mail us at info@codiant.com

