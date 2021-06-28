Hey fellow Dribbblers,

Excited to share some pieces of work from a project I completed few months back in December 2020. An e-commerce site which focuse on delivery of fresh and organic food to customers directly from farmers.

The product needed to show case a fresh out look to the customer and mom friendly. Yes, most common users would be house wifes to order their daily grocery.

Hope that you guys like it and any thoughts are welcome!

Online Grocery E-commerce : 02/02