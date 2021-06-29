Remus Baltariu
ASSIST Software

Date picker

Remus Baltariu
ASSIST Software
Remus Baltariu for ASSIST Software
Hire Us
  • Save
Date picker annualy quarterly monthly finance app dashboard date picker
Date picker annualy quarterly monthly finance app dashboard date picker
Date picker annualy quarterly monthly finance app dashboard date picker
Date picker annualy quarterly monthly finance app dashboard date picker
Date picker annualy quarterly monthly finance app dashboard date picker
Download color palette
  1. Dribbble shot HD - 1.png
  2. Dribbble shot HD - 2.png
  3. Dribbble shot HD - 3.png
  4. Dribbble shot HD - 4.png
  5. Like.png

Giving some headaches to a few developers 😂 when doing the design for a date picker in a financial application.

After some discussion, we ended up giving up on this proposal and going with an out of the box solution, prioritizing speed and functionality before anything.

What's your take when talking with devs and they turn down on your designs?

Get in touch with us contact-us@assist.ro WebsiteLinkedInTwitter

View all tags
Posted on Jun 29, 2021
ASSIST Software
ASSIST Software
Design work that converts. From idea to market 🚀
Hire Us

More by ASSIST Software

View profile
    • Like