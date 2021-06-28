Subgrafik San

Skunk Anansie Ltd Edt Poster MMXIX

Skunk Anansie Ltd Edt Poster MMXIX posterdesign poster artwork art wossp gigposter skunkanansie handmade drawing design illustration
Limited Edition Posters

digital print on paper 90 x 60 cm, single copy,
each of them signed by related artists
and sold on charity auction [WOŚP]

http://polandrockfestival.pl/
http://www.wosp.org.pl/

more at
https://www.behance.net/gallery/122344889/PolandRock-Posters-MMXIX

