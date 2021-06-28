Janice Michel

Sweet Chilli sauce

Janice Michel
Janice Michel
  • Save
Sweet Chilli sauce animation 3d campaign branding sauce food gif motion design
Download color palette

How much sauce is too much sauce?
Time suspension concept for chilli sauce branding

View all tags
Posted on Jun 28, 2021
Janice Michel
Janice Michel

More by Janice Michel

View profile
    • Like