Mellow Fellows - Logo Animation

Hamza Ouaziz for Fellas
Mellow Fellows - Logo Animation
Logo Animation for Mellow Fellows

had lots of fun animating this one , and it feels refreshing doing something different than the usual process

Want your logo animated ?
Drop me a Dm
or Reach out to me at : ouaziz.mograph@gmail.com

We help you visualize your unique ideas!
