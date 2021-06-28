🎟️ Freelancers! Join our free & interactive two-part crash course with industry legends Mt Freelance on July 14 + 21. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Hello Guys!
Our new creative item is ready to see the world.
Today we share the story behind the creation of the branding identity of the Connected Skills company - logo designing.
It consists of the pictorial and word mark with gradient elements. The tagline emphasizes the primary activities of the company and builds the sustainable ground for the logo. The color scheme consists of the temperate colors that represent professionalism and confidence. All elements supplement each other in conveying the company’s core intentions through logo image.
Branding is not the only thing our team creates - subscribe to get more tips helping to build valuable UI\UX designs.