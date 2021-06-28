Awakening World

It’s been busy, quite busy. Good busy.

Just want to take a minute to talk about the last little while. Intense AF little while. I feel that we are at a shifting point in history and I don’t know how it took so long to get here.

Maybe I’m too much of an optimistic too, but I feel like more and more (at least from the privileged perspective I have) I see content online that is pushing accountability forward. I mean that I feel that the voices of the oppressed are finally getting the platforms they needed to fuel the fights against old horrible issues that still persist today…

Like the world is finally waking up, and it’s not pretty right now but I have the feeling we are just about to see real change.

I know my own perpective has changed so much, about racism, privilege, history and social norms etc.

What’s happening/has been happening here in Canada is really horrific and I really wish that real change for the indigenous and minorities is about to happen.