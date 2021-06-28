Bulb Design

Bulb School of Design

Bulb School of Design bulb-energy
We’ve started a monthly School of Design so we can teach each other new skills in the design team. Last month, Rob ran a hands-on session on the basics of Blender. We also discussed places we could use 3D design in our products.

Posted on Jun 28, 2021
