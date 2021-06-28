Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Duxton Studio

Greyscale Furniture Store App

Duxton Studio
Duxton Studio
  • Save
Greyscale Furniture Store App branding ux ui app design mobile ecommerce
Download color palette

Mobile apps are still far more simple function over some integration of branded experience. Greyscale aims to bring the textures, moods and design of mid-century modern furniture and objects to the mobile screen for the professional investor.

Duxton Studio is here to design your #fintech and #eCommerce applications. Visit Duxton.Studio for more details.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 28, 2021
Duxton Studio
Duxton Studio

More by Duxton Studio

View profile
    • Like