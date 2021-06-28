Hoshan

Right-handed side navigation hover

Hoshan
Hoshan
  • Save
Right-handed side navigation hover adobe xd icon button menu hover navigation ui animation design
Download color palette

I find it easier to have a sticky navigation on the right-hand side as most of us are using the mouse with right hand (even though I'm left-handed🖐🏻 ).

View all tags
Posted on Jun 28, 2021
Hoshan
Hoshan

More by Hoshan

View profile
    • Like