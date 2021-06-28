🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Hello,
Over a year ago, we started our journey helping the Continual team with their products and a page. We began with many wireframes and a couple of design and layout directions (many iterations). For the website and the product as well.
So what's behind the ContinualIQ.
Continual is the easiest way to maintain continually improving predictions – from customer churn to inventory forecasts – directly in your data warehouse where everybody can use them. Eliminate pipeline jungles or stale predictions forever.
Continual sits on top of your cloud data warehouse and provides a simple workflow to build predictive models that never stop learning from your data. These models can predict anything, from customer LTV to equipment failure. Get started in minutes.
