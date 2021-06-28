Hi Dribbbers!

This time it's something different than usual. Same project and another page

I am working on a project ThankBlitz app & web for the last few days. Now I am finished with a complete structure. I am pretty much happy with it. Please drop your feedback on the comment box.

What is Thankblitz ?

The equation of life is always simple - What can you do with the things you have been blessed with? Once you acknowledge and be grateful for what you have, you can harness this positive energy to achieve whatever you want in life.

"Blitz" is a new way to remind oneself of this feeling of gratitude and connect with your friends and people in your community through the positive expression of this gratitude.

You can blitz your friends with e-cards, gifts, etc and earn blitz coins which you can redeem/donate later for rewards.

