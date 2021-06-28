Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Cristina G.

Luca drawing

Cristina G.
Cristina G.
  • Save
Luca drawing sketch digital drawing fanart fan art luca pixar disney character design procreate kids children illustration cute
Download color palette

Decided to start doing fanarts aaaand started with Luca, as there is not a single day we don't see it (our oldest is a big fan - and can't blame him, honestly).
So, yay! Think I will add color to it and then head on to Alberto :)

Cristina G.
Cristina G.

More by Cristina G.

View profile
    • Like