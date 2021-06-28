Consultancy | Brand Identity

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
I designed this logomark for an Insurance Consultancy business in London.
The client wanted to reflect the idea of ‘disruption’ in the brand identity, because he felt he was disrupting the industry.
I added the slash across the ‘V’ to illustrate this idea.
Part of the insipiration for the brand was the Sack of Rome in 455, when the ‘Vandals’ pillaged ancient Rome. I selected a serif typeface to give the brand a more classical feel, and sampled colours from classic paintings depicting the event.
I’m a London based designer with experience helping companies build and test MVPs, and create effective websites quickly with Webflow.