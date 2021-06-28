Anatoliy
Spring Art

Crypto trading mobile app

Anatoliy
Spring Art
Anatoliy for Spring Art
Hire Us
  • Save
Crypto trading mobile app financial trading clean design minimalism nft binance coin mobile app crypto neon cryptocurrency bitcoin ethereum money finance crypto wallet
Download color palette
  1. 1600x1200.mp4
  2. 1698.jpg

Have a project idea? I are available for new projects: mail:tolik.wwwww@ukr.net,
Behance | Instagram | Telegram | Linkedin

Hi guys!
Here's my new hit on Dribble.
Take a look at my new project - finance mobile app.

This cool layout I made for yours FREE download for figma.

Enjoy of using it and don't forget put you LIKE.
I did my best you all

P.S. also you can find animation as a bonus 🖤

Spring Art
Spring Art
Welcome to our design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Us

More by Spring Art

View profile
    • Like