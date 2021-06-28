Crypto trading mobile app

🎟️ Freelancers - want to double your rate? Join industry legends Mt Freelance for an interactive two-part crash course in July. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Have a project idea? I are available for new projects: mail:tolik.wwwww@ukr.net,
Behance | Instagram | Telegram | Linkedin
Hi guys!
Here's my new hit on Dribble.
Take a look at my new project - finance mobile app.
This cool layout I made for yours FREE download for figma.
Enjoy of using it and don't forget put you LIKE.
I did my best you all
P.S. also you can find animation as a bonus 🖤