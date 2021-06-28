Responsive Web App Design & Front End Dev | Loans Web App

Pengyilabs.io is a software design and development team from Costa Rica founded by Rob Moya, specialized in web and mobile platforms, this is a design for the Money Moves team and also built using ReactJs, NextJs, Scss, Netlify and connected to a REST API.

Need software design, software development, video editing or marketing services to build high-stakes web and mobile applications?

Let's talk. 我们会说汉语

Contact Rob at hello@pengyilabs.io

Other Profiles: https://angel.co/u/roberto-moya-sancho https://www.upwork.com/fl/robmoya

https://www.upwork.com/ag/pengyilabs/

https://clutch.co/profile/pengyi-labs

To know more about him check out his video

https://youtu.be/Jw_UsHTI3Nk

https://www.linkedin.com/in/robmoya/