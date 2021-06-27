DailyUI #day018 - Analytics Chart

🎟️ Designers, last chance! Join Pablo Stanley for an interactive two-part Webflow crash course on 6/30 + 7/7. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Sponsored by
Thinkific
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
#Daily UI
I designed an app for health care!
The downside of these apps is the amount of page transition.
So the first page of my app has only minimal input fields and data.
Of course, there are also page links to each content!
Website-like UI may be useful in apps as well !!