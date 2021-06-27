ShuMorikawa

DailyUI #day018 - Analytics Chart

DailyUI #day018 - Analytics Chart
#Daily UI

I designed an app for health care!

The downside of these apps is the amount of page transition.
So the first page of my app has only minimal input fields and data.
Of course, there are also page links to each content!

Website-like UI may be useful in apps as well !!

Posted on Jun 27, 2021
