Anshu Thakur

world travel planet logo negative space

Anshu Thakur
Anshu Thakur
world travel planet logo negative space
Hey guys, 👋 I am back with another one😍
This is Logo of world travel planet logo negative space style
It is designed in Adobe illustrator
Press L to like & please don’t forget to follow me!
Thanks for watching it.

Anshu Thakur
Anshu Thakur

