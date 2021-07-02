Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Staircase Cities

Staircase Cities vector print richmond phoenix pittsburgh map design color illustration
  1. PGH-02.png
  2. Phoenix-01.png
  3. RVA-03.png
  4. 183571938_173156164696870_6887088132660732759_n.jpeg

Part One of a long-term project with a professor, boss, and good friend of mine. ♥️ Eventually, there will be maps running the whole way up the staircase showing the cities she's lived in throughout her life.

Lots of planning and throught went into the colors in order to keep the maps cohesive, yet distinctive.

Any interest in prints of these particular cities?

Posted on Jul 2, 2021
