Cadbury is synonymous with delicious chocolate, but with the rise of rival confectioners, the chocolate maker was eager to reinstate Cadbury Roses as the nation’s favourite.

With Cadbury Roses traditionally bought as a gift, this was used as the basis of a JCDecaux large digital billboard campaign. Set up in London’s main train stations including Euston and Waterloo, through motion artwork, the iconic Cadbury Roses branding positions the product as the ideal gift for commuters to take back home to their loved ones.

Full project: www.dowson.design/work/cadbury-roses