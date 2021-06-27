Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Ethan McGonigle

Spring Illustration

Spring Illustration sun picnic girls grass river meadow summer health fruit apple orchard spring illustration illustrator colour art design
An apple a day keeps the doctor away 🍎

This illustration was created to strengthen the visual appeal of the nutrition feature in an app I finished a few weeks ago. I loved how this turned out - so I thought I would share 👐

