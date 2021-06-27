House in the mountains. Matte Painting.

🎟️ Designers, last chance! Join Pablo Stanley for an interactive two-part Webflow crash course on 6/30 + 7/7. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Hello everyone!
Happy to share with you new collage.
We all love fairy tales, why not bring it to life at least in Photoshop? Work in the technique of matte painting. We connect 5 images. And voila, we are in a winter fairy tale in a warm house, lost somewhere in the mountains, under a sky with so many stars that it takes your breath away.
Have a project in mind? Feel free to text me: webdesign.ellen@gmail.com
Hope you guys enjoy and press "L" if you like it
- it matters to me :)